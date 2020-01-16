Application deadline extended to January 23
Anyone who has ever wondered what it’s like behind the scenes at the Estes Park Police Department can find out by attending the 2020 Citizen’s Police Academy. This informative series of classes, sponsored by the Town’s Police Department and offered free of charge, will take place Jan. 27 - Feb. 27, 2020. Sessions take place Monday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue. Class size is limited to 30. Applications are available at the front desk of the Police Department at Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave., and at www.estes.org/citizenspoliceacademy. Applications must be received by Jan. 23, 2020.
Citizen’s Police Academy familiarizes participants with everything from constitutional law to crime scene investigation. The classes will include topics that are common among law enforcement agencies, as well as issues that are unique to Estes Park. Following graduation many academy graduates choose to continue involvement with the Police Department through its volunteer programs. However, a commitment to future volunteering is not required.
For more information, contact Captain Corey Pass at 970-577-3828 or cpass@estes.org.
