The Estes Park Town Board will consider allowing any board member to remotely participate in Town Board meetings at its study session and regular meeting Sept. 24. The study session begins at 5:15 p.m. in Town Hall rooms 202/203 and the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Town Board Room, 170 MacGregor Ave. Public comment is encouraged. Written comments may be delivered to the Town Clerk by Sept. 23 in Room 130 of Town Hall or via email to townclerk@estes.org.
Local governments that allow remote participation typically do so for cases of personal medical reasons or disability, emergency, military service or geographic distance. If an ordinance is approved allowing remote participation, a policy would be developed to outline how a member of the board could remotely participate in board meetings via phone or video conference, to-be-determined. Remote participation is expected to be used infrequently. In considering this, the board will discuss allowable circumstances and limits, notice required, technical provisions, procedural alterations such as the need for roll-call voting, provisions for study sessions, quasi-judicial items and executive sessions, and a limit to the number of board members who could participate remotely and whether a quorum of the members, and the meeting chair, must be physically present at each meeting.
