The Historic Stanley Home Foundation started its Capital Campaign in January 2019. Recent significant gifts have brought the total funds raised to more than $1,300,000. This brings the campaign to 67% of the total campaign goal.
The campaign will continue through the end of 2019 to secure the necessary funds to purchase the Stanley Home and the 4.4 acres surrounding it. The Foundation is asking all who wish for this home to be saved to make a pledge or donation now to be certain that the home will be available to this and future generations of local citizens and visitors.
Over 300 donors have become Charter Members of the organization through their participation in the Campaign. Recognition of each and every donor will rightfully be accorded to honor their show of community pride.
The campaign must be completed by the end of this year to enable the many volunteers of the Foundation to shift their attention to the preparation of the home and our processes to begin public tours of the home in the summer of 2020.
Please join your friends and neighbors in honoring the legacy of F.O. and Flora Stanley and their contributions to our community. This is an effort that must succeed now, as it will very likely never be repeated. This mission must be accomplished now.
Please visit our website at www.historicstanleyhome.org, email us at stanleyhistorichome@gmail.org or call Tom Shamburg at (970) 590-9468 with any questions you may have and to donate or pledge your support.
Much has been accomplished by the supporters of The Historic Stanley Home Foundation since its formation in late 2016. We thank you in advance for joining us in fulfilling this mission now.
