Estes Park Health Foundation Achieves GuideStar Gold Seal Of Transparency

Estes Park Health Foundation achieved GuideStar’s Gold Seal of Transparency in 2019 by sharing in-depth information about goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress. Now donors, community members, foundations, and grantmaking organizations can gain a better understanding of the Foundation’s work by seeing a complete and transparent picture on GuideStar.
GuideStar is the world’s largest source of information on non-profit organizations, Recently, Foundation Center and GuideStar have joined forces to become a new non-profit called Candid.
Check out Estes Park Health Foundation’s profile at www.guidestar.org
Profile/8122408.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
