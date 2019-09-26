Lazy B Community Fundraiser Gives Donation To American Legion, Post 119

On September 12th the Lazy B Chuckwagon and Show held their 2nd annual community fundraiser event. The theme this year was a "Salute to Veterans," with profits from the evening supper and western show going to the local American Legion, Post 119. Great community support, including attendance by the Estes Park Car Club, resulted in a near sold out show. With staff members and the Wrangler band volunteering their time and donating all tips, the event raised $4,100. The money will go directly toward the "2nd Century Campaign" which is intended to raise funds for much needed repairs at the local venue in Estes Park. The American Legion exists to serve the community at-large as well as the veterans and their families in the community, and a critical part of this ongoing service is having a facility that can continue to be used for a wide range of social events and gatherings. The Estes Park community has a great track record for coming together to support local organizations and community efforts such as this. The entire team at the Lazy B is proud to be part of the effort to support the American Legion and their ongoing commitment to serve our community.
Quentin & Roxanne Wedan
Owners, Lazy B Chuckwagon & Show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.