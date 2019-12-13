For just one more week, you can purchase unique, Estes Park Middle School student-designed Christmas cards, created by middle school STEAM and Art students. All proceeds go to support our EPMS Science Department.
You can go to our class website estesparksteam.com to view cards and ordering information. Orders must be placed by this Tuesday, Dec. 17th. EPMS STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Science) is selling a “package deal”– 20 cards can be purchased for $10. Each 20-pack contains our 20 different designs for this year. If you wish to only purchase a few cards or pick a different design, 20 cards of your choosing can be purchased for $12; 10 cards for $7 or individual cards can be purchased for $1 each.
Joe Frey's STEAM class, along with Nicole Rische’s Art classes have collaborated to create unique, professional-looking Christmas cards that are available for purchase now. Cards in English and Spanish are available. The cards are 5 ½” by 8” and printed on 80 lb. card stock. The STEAM classes have sold over 2,000 cards in the past three years.
The deadline for ordering cards is Tuesday, December 17th.
You can contact Joe Frey at joe_frey@estesschools.org or visit estesparksteam.com for further information.
