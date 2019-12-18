The seasonal closure of Larimer County’s Hermit Park Open Space, located 2 miles southeast of Estes Park, will begin effective Thursday, December 20, 2019.
The last day the public may visit Hermit Park this year is Thursday, December 19.
Hermit Park will remain closed during the winter months because of wintry weather conditions and protection of wintering range for big game animals, such as elk. Hermit Park will reopen to the public on March 1, 2020, weather dependent.
All dates are weather dependent and subject to change. For questions, please call the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Administrative Offices at (970) 619-4570.
