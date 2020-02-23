The Town of Estes Park is seeking board members for the newly established Estes Park Planning Commission and Estes Park Board of Adjustment. The creation of these boards is occurring in preparation for the expiration of the Estes Valley Planning Area Intergovernmental Agreement on March 31, 2020.
The Estes Park Planning Commission will be comprised of five members that will review development proposals and subdivision proposals within Estes Park town limits. The commissioners must reside within Town limits for the duration of their term.
The Estes Park Board of Adjustment will be comprised of three members that will review and have the final decision-making authority over variance requests within Estes Park town limits. The board members must reside within town limits for the duration of their term.
Additional information and applications for both the Estes Park Planning Commission and the Estes Park Board of Adjustment are available at www.estes.org/jobs. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, March 6. To learn more about planning services in Estes Park, visit www.estes.org/planningandzoning.
