Estes Park Police Department Blue Santas Deliver Holiday Cheer

Last weekend, the elves were hard at work in Blue Santa's workshop, preparing dozens of boxes and bags for nearly 100 local residents in need of a little holiday cheer this season. Also on hand making spirits bright was EPPD’s new K9 officer Diego who helped deliver holiday goodies, gifts and smiles.
Blue Santa is an annual event organized by our Estes Park Police Auxiliary to provide food, gifts, hygiene products and a little bit of companionship to local individuals and families.
