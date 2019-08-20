UPDATE:
Elkhorn Avenue has reopened to traffic. The road will close again tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. for the final pavement repair and will reopen at approximately 5 p.m.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
