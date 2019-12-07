Big Thompson Watershed Coalition will host a Wildfire and Community Planning Workshop at the Glen Haven Town Hall on Thursday, December 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This public workshop will focus on wildfire mitigation. There will be guest speakers, a panel Q&A session, community-planning activities, and light refreshments.
Details:
Wildfire and Community Planning Workshop
On: Thursday, December 12th
From: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
At: Glen Haven Town Hall (7408 CR-43 Glen Haven, CO 80532)
With: Guest speakers on regional wildfire mitigation efforts, emergency response, Community Wildfire Protection Plans, and defensible space
Including: Panel Q&A, community-planning activities, hard copy and digital resources, and light refreshments
Join Big Thompson Watershed Coalition and project partners City of Loveland – Parks and Recreation and Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed for our third workshop on wildfire, forestry, and community planning. This final workshop of 2019 is meant to be a place for community members to connect with one another, as well as with land managers, emergency response personnel, and a local watershed coalition.
The workshop is open to all and will provide attendees a chance to learn about, discuss, and provide feedback on wildfire safety, community planning, and current wildfire mitigation efforts across public and private lands in Northern Colorado. The hope is the workshop will strengthen connections and pave the way for partnerships between Big Thompson communities and the Big Thompson Watershed Coalition.
So come check out the workshop and help prove that the more we work together, the stronger we are! For more information contact us at info@bigthompson.co or on our Facebook page at Big Thompson Watershed Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.