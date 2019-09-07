Loveland Water and Power (LWP) will rebuild and convert a 2 mile section of the Big Thompson Canyon to a new 12.47 kV voltage. The construction work will begin at U. S. Hwy 34/CO Rd 43 (Mile Marker 75.5) and will end at Hwy 34/Waltonia Road (Mile Marker 73.5).
The rebuild and voltage conversion will improve system reliability and infrastructure hardiness for canyon customers. No planned power outages are needed for this work. Construction will take place from September 9, 2019 through October 16, 2019. Water and Power and Power Contracting crews will be working from 8 a. m. to 3:30 p. m., no work will be performed during inclement weather.
The anticipated construction schedule is as follows:
9/9 – 9/12: Single lane closure. Crews working on westbound shoulder (MM 73.5 – MM74).
9/16 – 9/19: Single lane closure. Crews working on westbound shoulder (MM 74 – MM 74.25).
9/23 – 9/26: Single lane closure. Crews working on westbound shoulder (MM 74.5 – MM
74.75).
9/30 – 10/3: Single lane closure. Crews working on westbound shoulder (MM 74.75 – MM
75.25).
10/7 – 10/10: Single lane closure. Crews working on westbound shoulder (MM 73.5 – MM 74).
10/16: Full intermittent closure of HWY 34 to set poles with helicopter. Canyon will be closed
for 15 minutes and open for 45 minutes every hour from 8a to 3:30p (MM 73.5 to MM 75.5).
Schedule is subject to change due to weather / other circumstances. Please visit our website at www.cityofloveland.org/Circuit911 for details on the project.
