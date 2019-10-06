Logo Contest For Estes Park Artists

Calling Estes Park Artists! The Estes Park community is invited to participate in a Communities That Care (CTC) logo contest! Committed community partners are looking for a new logo for our coalition. CTC is a community process for preventing health and behavior problems among youth, including the use of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. CTC works to identify the community’s risks in order to effectively prevent problems before they occur, and build upon our local strengths that support youth engagement, community bonding, and positive health outcomes. Visit bit.ly/larimerCTC for more information.
We are looking for logos that are:
AI or EPS file, ideally on a transparent background
Original work
Containing the words “Estes Park Communities That Care.”
Submitted by October 23 via email to Katherine at kchu@larimer.org
The winning logo submitter will receive any swag the logo is printed on until 2021.
