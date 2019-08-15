If you are headed to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, another travel option is coming your way with the start of Bustang service later this month.
Beginning on Saturday, Aug. 24, and continuing each weekend (including Labor Day) through Sunday, Sept. 29, Bustang will travel twice a day between Denver’s Union Station and the Estes Park Visitor Center. Once in Estes Park, visitors can catch the free trolley to access a variety of locations in town, or catch a bus to the park & ride on the Bear Lake Corridor in RMNP. Visitors must purchase a park pass for entry into RMNP.
“We decided to pilot this program as part of our continuing effort to provide service to high demand recreational areas that have unmet transit needs,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Providing travel alternatives to a popular tourist area helps us to enhance safety by reducing the number of vehicles coming in and out of the Estes Park area, helping us to enhance our Whole System – Whole Safety initiative.”
A roundtrip ticket is $10 per person.
“We're thrilled that people can now leave their cars behind and hop a bus to Estes Park, and even connect to Rocky Mountain National Park,” said Town of Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa. “This pilot program is fulfilling a long-term need, making travel more convenient and helping reduce traffic during a very busy time of year.”
SCHEDULE
Northbound Route 201 Route 203
DEPART Denver Union Station 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.
DEPART Westminster - U.S. 36 & Sheridan Boulevard 7:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m.
ARRIVE Estes Park Visitor Center 8:55 a.m. 9:55 a.m.
Southbound Route 200 Route 202
DEPART Estes Park Visitor Center 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
ARRIVE Westminster - U.S. 36 & Sheridan Boulevard 4:25 p.m. 6:25 p.m.
ARRIVE Denver Union Station 4:55 p.m. 6:55 p.m.
Schedule may vary depending on weather and road conditions
For more information and to purchase tickets
“This new service holds enormous potential for how people travel to some of our most cherished outdoor locations including Rocky Mountain National Park,” said Betsy Markey, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. “It helps fulfill our ‘Care for Colorado Principles’ and conservation ethics, and shows how local, state and federal entities can partner together to enhance the Colorado Experience.”
Ace Express Coaches of Golden contracts with CDOT to operate Bustang to Estes.
Bustang coaches are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.