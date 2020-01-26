On Saturday, January 18, local organizers planned a Woman’s March/Rally in Bond Park to support the 2020 Women’s March. The rally was an informal, peaceful gathering of people who support the core belief of the Women’s March, which is that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights.
The mission of Women’s March was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. The Women’s March is a women-led movement committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.
Despite the frigid winds, there was a great turn-out for this local event and many passers-by also shared their support of the marchers by honking, smiling and friendly waves of encouragement.
Photos by Gail Albers
