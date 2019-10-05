The Estes Valley Plein Air show is now history and one final activity was determined, which was the announcement of the People’s Choice Award. After tabulating the nearly 300 votes, Krystal Brown’s “Chapel On The Rocks” won the Award. Her painting was also voted as the Artists’ Choice Award at the Opening Reception. Congratulations to Krystal. Now we can look forward to next year’s event.
Larry Purdy’s “Black, White, Color” photography exhibit opens October 4th with a reception from 5-8 at the Art Center. As our featured artist, Larry has 31 pieces of his works on display. Since this opening coincides with the First Friday Art Groove, there will be wine and refreshments being served. In addition, a duraplaque print “Chipmunk Posing” by Larry Purdy will be offered as a Door Prize for the public to sign up to win. You do not have to be present to be awarded the print.
The next of our ongoing series of art classes “Painting with Cathy Goodale” will be offered on October 16. This class will focus on painting from photographs in a creative way. How to choose a subject. How to avoid just copying a photo. This is a wonderful opportunity to paint with well-known local artist Cathy Goodale. Students at all levels of experience are welcome. The class is scheduled from 10-4 at the Art Center. Art Center Members $72. Non-members $80. If you need more information or wish to sign up, contact the Art Center 970-586-5882 or stop in to sign up.
Also on display in the gallery will be the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily until November1st when winter hours will begin and the Art Center will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The gallery is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through mid-May.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
