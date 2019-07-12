A reminder that the Reliance Fire Museum will host an Open House this Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Reliance Fire Museum is a gently guarded secret in the Estes Park community, out of sight of most curious eyes. It is the place where old fire engines come to get a breath of new life, as they are restored to new condition for their owners: collectors, cities, museums and fire fighter associations. It is also a place that a fine collection of old trucks now make their permanent homes.
Founded in 1994 by Douglas Klink Jr., the museum continues under his direction today, showcasing symbols of America's firefighting efforts from the last century. Each piece of apparatus carries with it a colorful history that reveals a designers dream, a firefighter’s tireless work and a community’s pride. Those elements are brought to life during museum tours.
This will be the only open house during the summer of 2019. Check their Facebook page for up to date information and to see photos of current projects. Public tours are free of charge. Donations to help operate the museum are always welcome, but not required. Reliance Fire Museum is located at 460 Elm Road, and to get there from downtown Estes Park, head West on Moraine Ave. to Elm Road. Take a right on Elm Road and follow it about 3/4 mile to the museum, on the right. Call 970-577-1953 or visit reliancefiremuseum.org for more information.
