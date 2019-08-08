As crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Flatiron Constructors move in to paving operations on Colorado Highway 7, wait times are expected to increase. Starting Monday, longer delays will occur from Lily Lake to Saint Malo’s Chapel.
Travelers should expect up to 45-minute delays with one-lane closures lasting throughout the week. A pilot car will lead vehicles through the construction zone for safety. If possible, motorists are encouraged to use Colorado Highway 36 in and out of Estes Park.
Much of the construction will take place in the vicinity of two popular outdoor destinations, Twin Sisters and Lily Lake. This may impact bicycling and hiking activities due to the additional wait times and heavy equipment. Access to these areas will remain open.
In addition to the work south of Estes Park, beginning Monday, Aug. 12, crews will resume in-town construction at Lexington Lane, closing the intersection for approximately two weeks. A detour using Pine Knoll Drive will allow access to Lexington Lane. Due to unforeseen utility issues in this area, crews were unable to complete underground work necessary for final paving back in June.
PROJECT SCHEDULE
Work on this project began last spring and will go through October with the most impactful work being completed by the end of August.
Normal working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TRAVEL IMPACTS
- Single lane closures with up to 45-minute delays during the day.
- Pilot car through paving work zones
- Shoulder closures
- Sidewalk detours
