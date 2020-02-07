Three years after the founding of The Historic Stanley Home Foundation, the 1904 home of F. O. and Flora Stanley was recently purchased on January 31, 2020. This is the first of the four mission objectives, which are to purchase, renovate, operate and preserve the iconic home.
The Foundation Board of Directors would like to thank the over 500 supporters of this this mission who initially gave their vocal endorsement to the project, but have later provided the needed financial resources to purchase the home.
The organization is immediately turning its attention to prepare for the first season of operations in the summer of 2020. The operating plan to open the home to public tours was unanimously approved in August 2018 by the Town Trustees.
Recently, History Colorado approved the application of the Foundation to be placed on the Colorado Register of Historic Places. This designation is mandatory for state funds to be granted to aid in restoring the property.
The Board of Directors would like to thank each and everyone who did things both small and large to form a citizen team to accomplish this. The community can now take rightful pride in doing something significant to ensure the continuing effort to be sure that the Stanley legacy in Estes Park lives on.
