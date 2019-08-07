Estes Park Senior Citizens Center Open House August 8

The Estes Park Senior Citizens Center, Inc. invites the community to celebrate our new, permanent location with an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at 1760 Olympian Lane, Estes Park, Colorado. Come and enjoy refreshments, desserts, and socializing while you tour our new home and learn about all the exciting activities we offer to active seniors in the Estes Valley and surrounding communities.
The Estes Park Senior Citizens Center has a 42-year history of providing physical, social, and educational activities to seniors in the Estes Valley. We offer many exercise programs, and other activities such as Mah Jongg, craft classes, topical presentations, etc. Our doors are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and members are encouraged to drop by any time to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, jigsaw puzzles, games, reading, our television lounge, and, of course, socializing. It’s certainly worth exploring!
Our daily exercise classes are specifically designed for seniors, and include:
• Tri-Fit, a fantastic workout for all levels of fitness, using light weights, bands and balls to help strengthen arms and legs while increasing flexibility. It’s our most popular class and has been offered for over 18 year by MedX. (MWF 10:30-11:15 a.m.)
• Tai Chi, which focuses on improving balance and flexibility to help avoid falls and subsequent pain or disability. This class is designed for all levels of Tai Chi enthusiasts, from beginner to intermediate and advanced. (MWF 9:15-10:15 a.m.)
• Elements of Balance, a gentle chair and floor yoga class to strengthen both mind and body for balance in everyday life. (TTH 9:15-10:15 a.m.)
Check out our website for details: estesparkseniors.org
Of course, we’ve all heard there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but at the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center our members can partake of the best meal deal in town, catered by the Big Horn Restaurant, for only $5. (Advanced reservations required.) Check out our website estesparkseniors.org for menus and reservation deadlines. Menus are also published each week in the EP NEWS with more details.
To date this year, EPSCC has served over 2200 subsidized lunches to seniors in our community. Just $5 buys a delicious, nutritious lunch of such large portions that many of our members eat half for lunch and bring the rest home for dinner. Most members stay for lunch and enjoy the social aspects of dining together, but meals are also available to go.
The EPSCC brings people together and creates a warm, supportive and friendly environment. It’s a chance to get out and socialize, have fun and enjoy the company of old and new friends in a building specifically dedicated to seniors in the Estes Park Valley and surrounding area.
Membership is just $25 per person (calendar year), and includes all the activities above, as well as access to the $5 lunch program. For more information please call 970-581-2195 or visit estesparkseniors.org
You will meet great folks and make great connections at the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center located at 1760 Olympian Lane (northeast of Ace Hardware and Big O Tire). We hope you can enjoy our new dedicated space!
