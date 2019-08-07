Estes Park Senior Citizens Center Open House August 8

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.