Estes Park Power and Communications to install electric infrastructure for new Urgent Care Center
Estes Park Power and Communications will relocate a transformer off the main underground power line running north from Highway 34 on March 12, 2020. In order to perform this work as quickly and safely as possible, crews must turn off power to the affected area. The outage will begin at 9 p.m. and could last through 3 a.m. the following morning. The affected area is along the southern portion of the Stanley Heights subdivision along Panorama Circle, Summit Drive, Otis Lane, and Freeland Court. This project is necessary in order to install electrical distribution infrastructure for the new Urgent Care Center being built at 420 Steamer Drive. A map of the affected area can be found on the Estes Park Power Outage Public Information Map.
For more information on this project, please contact Estes Park Power and Communications Administrative Assistant Sarah Clark at 970-577-3627.
