The Town of Estes Park will hold a Special Municipal Election for voters to decide if a limited number of marijuana facilities should be allowed in Town limits. The election takes place Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a mail ballot-only election. Ballots have been mailed and voters should expect to receive them at the address listed on the voter registration. Voter registration information is available at www.govotecolorado.com. A sample ballot and election information are available at www.estes.org/elections.
Town Clerk Jackie Williamson commented, "Considering the Thanksgiving holiday and many seasonal residents, any voters who are planning to leave town soon are encouraged to stop by our office for a replacement ballot now, so we can ensure they don't miss the opportunity to vote."
Replacement ballots may be requested in the Clerk's office, located in Room 130 of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. Replacement ballots can also be mailed to the voter through Dec. 6. After Dec. 6, all requests for replacement ballots must be made in person at the Clerk's office, Room 130 of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day -- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. For more information, please contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777 or townclerk@estes.org.
