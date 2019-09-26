Community Invited To Youth Football Game Dedicated To David Hocker

The Estes Park Youth Football Team, the Junior Bobcats is a 5th/6th grade team (they have one 4th grader) and they will play their only home game of the season this Saturday, September 28 at Bobcat Stadium (the high school field) at 6 p.m.
David Hocker was the head coach of this team and the current coaches had a challenge keeping the team together after his passing.
According to coach Jen Scott,
“David really did everything for these kids. It has been a challenge to attempt to fill his shoes and save this program. But, we did it! It’s really a blessing. We will be dedicating this game in Dave's memory/honor and we’d love for the community to come out and show their support for David Hocker and our team! Please come cheer us on!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.