The Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters have cancelled the following meetings that are sponsored by the League due to our concerns over the health risks posed by the COVID-19 virus.
March 24th Community Recycling Meeting - this was originally scheduled from 6-8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Rockies. This meeting will be rescheduled, hopefully to sometime in June, but we will keep everyone posted as soon as that decision is made.
April 22nd League Update on Broadband - this meeting will most likely be rescheduled for some time in the fall.
The League has two candidate forums scheduled: April 8th (Hospital District Board) and April 16th (Recreation and Parks Board) from 6-8 p.m. at Town Hall. These forums will most likely not be open to the public due to the COVID-19 virus risks. We hope to be able to either live stream or record them to be shared. We will inform the public accordingly.
As always, our concern is for the health and safety of our Estes Valley residents. We will continue to make decisions based on those concerns and will keep you informed of how we plan to proceed with all upcoming programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.