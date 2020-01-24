Estes Park Health Announces New CEO

The Estes Park Health Board of Directors voted unanimously to offer Vern Carda the Estes Park Health CEO position, and he has accepted the offer.
Vern is very excited to begin serving as Estes Park Health's next CEO. His scheduled start date is Monday March 23, 2020.
Since 2015, Vern has been Vice President of Regional Operations for the Billings Clinic which is based in Billings, Montana. Billings Clinic is Montana’s largest health care organization and serves a vast region covering much of Montana, northern Wyoming and the western Dakotas. Within this region, Vern has had operational responsibility for 11 Critical Access Hospitals, 4 regional branch clinics, and other regional partnerships such as a joint venture cardiology program.
Vern’s resume and his answers to five questions can be found on the Estes Park Health website.
