Claire’s And Elkins Whiskey Donate To Estes Valley Crisis Advocates

Claire’s Restaurant & Bar and Elkins Whisky Distilling Co. recently hosted the Estes Valley Crisis Advocates 2nd Annual Whiskey Pairing Dinner to benefit Estes Valley Crisis Advocates. This second fundraiser featured a five-course meal curated by Chef Brink of Claire's Restaurant & Bar paired with speciality whisky cocktail pairings from Estes' own Elkins Whisky Distillery.
100% of proceeds from this event was generously donated to support the ongoing crisis services provided by Estes Valley Crisis Advocates including safe housing for men, women, and children victims of domestic violence and on-scene crisis response advocacy for anyone within the Estes Valley who requests their services.
Sponsors of this event were Susan Faraday with State Farm, Derick Vinge with Edward Jones, Tim Hull with The Bank of Estes Park and Caroline Kraft of The Bank of Colorado.
