The Town of Estes Park will hold the next regular Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as a mail ballot-only election for the mayor and three trustee seats on the Board of Trustees. Registered electors 18 years of age or older may be a candidate and hold office if they have resided inside Town limits for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding April 7. Individuals interested in becoming a candidate for Mayor or Trustee may pick up a candidate packet at the Town Clerk’s office, Room 130 of Town Hall. The petition must be signed by at least 10 registered electors who reside inside Town limits. The filing deadline for nomination petitions is Jan. 27, 2020 at 5 p.m.
As of Jan. 20, the Town Clerk has certified Wendy Koenig as a mayoral candidate and Ward Nelson as a Trustee candidate. More information regarding the candidates can be found on the Town’s website at www.estes.org/candidates.
Additional important dates:
Jan. 8: Applications available at the Town Clerk’s office for Absent Voter/Mail Ballot Address Change – for voters who will be out of town and need a mail ballot forwarded to a different address.
Feb. 3: Last day to file a Write-In Candidate Affidavit
Feb. 4: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the election
Feb. 22: Ballots mailed to voters registered as an active military or overseas voter
March 16 – March 23: – Ballots mailed to all registered voters
March 16: Last day for eligible electors to establish residency in the State of Colorado. Register to vote at www.govotecolorado.com, County Clerk office or Town Clerk office up to the day of the election.
April 3: Last day to request an absentee mail ballot to be mailed.
April 7: Election Day – Town Hall polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. in order to be counted.
April 28: Swearing-in of newly elected Town Trustees and Mayor at the Town Board Meeting.
For more election information, please visit www.estes.org/elections, or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777 or by email at townclerk@estes.org.
