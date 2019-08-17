From the entire community in the Glen Haven and Retreat area, THANK YOU to everyone who supported our annual pancake breakfast this year to help raise funds for our Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.
This year, over 600 people enjoyed the pancake breakfast prepared by our fire department volunteers. The bake sale generated just over $1,000 with goods prepared by Glen Haven, Retreat and Estes Park residents. Over 100 businesses and individuals donated to our silent auction which raised over $5,000! There are too many to list here, but hope you all know how much we appreciate your donation and support!
Last, but not least, Thank You to our sponsors shown below – we could not have done it without you! A special thanks of gratitude to Kris & Gary Hazelton from the Estes Park News who ran our ads and articles to help promote the event. THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts!
