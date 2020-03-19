How to return your ballot or have a ballot reissued April 7
The Town of Estes Park will hold the next regular Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a mail ballot-only election. Ballots were mailed to all registered voters March 16. Absentee ballots can be requested through April 3. Voters may cast ballots now through April 7 at 7 p.m.
Returning ballots
In an effort to maintain social distancing and minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Clerk's office is encouraging voters to return ballots through the mail. The return ballots require standard postage of $0.55. The Town Clerk's office is establishing a drive-up ballot drop off at the main entrance to Town Hall on MacGregor Avenue, adjacent to Bond Park. The drop-off location will be available beginning Thursday, March 19, and continue through Monday, April 6, weekdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election judges will also be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 7. Voters are asked to park in one of the designated drop-off parking spaces and an election judge will be available to accept your ballot.
The Larimer County offices on Brodie Avenue are not accepting ballots for the Town of Estes Park Municipal Election. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. April 7, when the polls close, in order to be counted - postmarks do not count. Swearing-in of newly elected Town Trustees will be at the April 28 Town Board Meeting.
Need a ballot?
Voters should email townclerk@estes.org or call 970-577-4771 if they did not receive a ballot by Monday, March 23, or if the ballot was spoiled. A ballot can be reissued and mailed, or voters may pick up a reissued ballot during normal ballot drop off hours listed above.
Sample ballot
The April 7 election will determine the Mayor and three Trustee seats on the Board of Trustees. Candidates for Mayor are Wendy Koenig and Charley Dickey. Candidates for Trustee are Patrick Martchink, Cindy Younglund, Barbara MacAlpine, Ward A. Nelson and J. Scott Webermeier. View biographies and official statements from the candidates at estes.org/candidates. The ballot also contains a question on the sale of the Dannels Fire Station to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District. A sample ballot is available at estes.org/elections.
For more election information, please visit estes.org/elections, or contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777 or by email at townclerk@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.