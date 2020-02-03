The Estes Valley Library is hosting its fourth annual Love Your Local Authors Festival on Saturday, February 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ten local authors will be on hand to give a brief presentation about their books and the inspirations behind them. Following the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors and visit with them one-on-one. The event offers a unique chance to get to know a variety of writers while discovering new books for future reading.
The books being featured at the event span a wide range of topics and styles, including history, wellness, survival, poetry and photography.
Here is the full roster of books and authors, listed alphabetically:
• Hulda Bachman-Neeb, “Perils and Pearls: in World War II, a family’s story of survival and freedom from Japanese jungle prison camps”
• Deborah Bouziden, “More than Petticoats: Remarkable Oklahoma Women”
• Deborah Bruce, “The Finesse Massage Technique”
• Robert Howard, “The Unity Tree: collected poems” by Robert Charles Howard
• Carol Kirkstadt, “Presbyterian Church of the Rockies Centennial”
• Ethan Knightchilde, “Ghost Towns of the West”
• Jean Muenchrath, “If I Live Until Morning: a true story of adventure, tragedy and transformation”
• Jesse Williams, “The Song of the Walrus: the adventures of Canadian Bob and Rusty the whistling walrus”
• Dawn Wilson, “Bears of the Alaska Peninsula”
• Nick Zelinger, “Another Nightmare Gig from Hell: musicians’ tales of wonder and woe”
The February 8 festival will take place at the library. Seating is limited, and attendees may register to attend by visiting estesvalleylibrary.org
