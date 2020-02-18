Despite a last minute cancellation of last Friday’s prelims, the meet committee was able to reschedule prelims and finals for Saturday. Though it was a long day, the girls all did their best times. In addition, outstanding swims by Ellie Bergsten (500 Free) & Jade Olivas (100 Fly) qualified them for the state meet this weekend. Parents were crying and the coaches were choked up witnessing the many other fine Bobcat performances. Coach Bill Kanter was also ecstatic with diver Sadie Morgan who accumulated a season high total which easily qualified her for State. Coach Sherry Flanery was very proud with the girls’ performances. This was a lot to ask for in a single day.
The results are as follows:
200 Freestyle: Ellie Bergsten 2:18.36, placing 8th in the Finals; Maya Kiser 2:20.09*, 13th
200 Individual Medley: Ella Santagati 2:45.40*(prelims) 11th Finals; Lydia Pita 2:49.71*, 10th
50 Freestyle: ( over 85 entries) Jade Olivas 29.33*; Eva Stein 30.28*; Anna Roberts-Briggs 31.45*;
Gabbi Fisher 33.09; Tracy Filsinger 37.84*, 70th
100 Butterfly: Jade Olivas 1:10.34* 8th & qualified for State
100 Freestyle: Anna Roberts-Briggs 1:12.59*; Tracey Filsinger 1:24.47*
500 Freestyle: Ellie Bergsten 6:07.40*(State qualifying) 6th; Maya Kiser 6:21.99*, 9th
100 Backstroke: Ella Santagati 1:14.72*, 10th; Eva Stein 1:17.92*, 18th
100 Breaststroke: Lydia Pita 1:25.39*, 9th; Gabbi Fisher 1:37.38 26th
The Bobcat girls also added points to the team with all three relays placing in the finals.
200 Medley Relay 2:14.72*, 6th; 200 Freestyle relay 1:57.52*, 5th; 400 Freestyle relay 4:37.08, 7th
Overall, the Bobcats placed 6th at the Conference.
Special thanks to coaches Stacy & Frank Feree who assisted in keeping the girls organized and on task.
Also, much gratitude to former Estes principal Janet Bielmaier/Fanning, who opened her home for a much needed rest for the girls before finals.
*Best times for the year
