The Town of Estes Park's Events staff needs community support to put on the brightest event of the year - the Catch the Glow Parade. They are calling for float entries, volunteers and sponsors for this annual, beloved community event. Preparations are already underway for the 2019 parade, which will proceed east along Elkhorn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 -- the evening after Thanksgiving.
Floats for nonprofit organizations needed
Spotlight the critical work of your nonprofit organization by providing a decorated, lighted float! Float applications are available at www.EPCatchTheGlow.com. Applications are due by Nov. 1. There is no fee for nonprofits to participate.
Volunteer opportunities
An event like this can't happen without volunteer help. Participate in parade-day activities, preparation and breakdown. Opportunities include:
Volunteer to be a costumed character! Stroll the downtown streets, brings smiles to children's faces, and visit sponsoring businesses. Costumes are provided and help is needed Friday, Nov. 29, from noon until 4 p.m.
Volunteer to be a costumed character on a float during the parade. Travel down Elkhorn Avenue on a creative masterpiece while waving to spectators and friends.
Float sponsorship opportunities
Businesses can give back to the community and have their names displayed in lights. Sponsoring businesses are recognized on float banners, with a number of opportunities and commitment levels.
For more information on any of these opportunities, please contact the Events Department at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org.
