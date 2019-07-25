Over the next few months, the Town's Parking & Transit Division will host a variety of opportunities for community members to share input about the parking experience in downtown Estes Park. The listening tour has two specific goals:
1) Gather feedback on the current experience of parking downtown (e. g., new Estes Parking app, enforcement, communication, signage, special event impact and existing permit programs); and
2) Understand the unique parking needs of downtown business and employees to determine what additional permit programs should be developed.
Dates, times and locations for the listening tour are as follows:
July 31: Presentation and discussion at the Estes Valley Library, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Hondius Room)
August 8: Stop by a booth near the library entrance, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (during the Farmer's Market)
August 15: Presentation and discussion at Rock Cut Brewing, 4 - 6 p.m.
August 22: Stop by a booth near the library entrance, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (during the Farmer's Market)
Sept. 6: Presentation then discussion at Kind Coffee, 7 - 9 a.m.
Sept. 12: Stop by a booth near the library entrance, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (during the Farmer's Market)
Additionally, the citizen-led Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) is encouraging input during the public comment portion of their regular monthly meetings Aug. 21 and Sept. 18. Public comment takes place at the beginning of the meeting, so those interested in speaking should arrive before noon to Rooms 201-202 of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave.
The Town's Parking & Transit Division Manager will share feedback from these in-person conversations with the Town Board in early October, along with parking occupancy and duration data collected by staff this summer. At this presentation in October, it is anticipated that the Town Board will provide staff with direction on whether or not to proceed with implementation of paid parking in some (about 30%) of the Town's public parking facilities.
Input from every perspective - residents, downtown business and property owners, employees and visitors - is encouraged. An online feedback option is available for those who cannot attend one of the in-person meetings at www.estes.org/parking. Feedback is requested by Sept. 15.
For more information, visit www.estes.org/parking or contact Vanessa Solesbee, Parking & Transit Manager at 970-577-3957 or vsolesbee@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.