On November 24 at approximately 2:45 a.m., deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Estes Park Police Department responded to a disturbance following an earlier welfare check at a residence in the 1100 block of Griffith Court in Estes Park. An adult male was shooting a firearm in the residence and there was an adult female trapped inside. Deputies and the officers approached the residence and contacted the male. During the contact shots were fired. The male was injured and flown to an area hospital. No deputies were injured.
The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was notified and has responded to conduct the investigation. The Loveland Police Department will be the lead investigating agency. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. This incident was contained to known parties and there is not a threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward. The PIO for the 8th Judicial District CIRT is Loveland Police Dept. Lt. Ben Hurr at 970-962-2282. Please contact Loveland Police Department for any additional information regarding the investigation.
