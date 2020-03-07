EPHS Students Selected For Colorado All State Choir 2020

Two Estes Park high School students were selected to perform in the prestigious Colorado All State Choir this year.
EPHS seniors Galileo Dumont, bass, and Noel Villanueva, tenor, auditioned along with 2,000 Colorado high school students and were selected to sing in the state’s top vocal ensembles.
Dumont was selected to sing in the Tenor/Bass Choir, numbering 250 vocalists, under the direction of Dr. Jani Jensen from Texas Women’s University. Villanueva was selected to perform in the 350-voice Mixed Choir under the direction of Dr. Julie Yu-Oppenheim from Kansas State University.
Both students spent three days, February 21-23, rehearsing at Embassy Suites in Denver and performed Saturday afternoon in the Temple Buell Theatre.
Dumont and Villanueva are members of EPHS Concert Choir under the direction of Dr. Alan Denney. Both students also prepared for their audition with the assistance of Dr. Elmer Schock and Professor June Schock of Estes Park.
