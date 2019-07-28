The Town of Estes Park and Larimer County are seeking public feedback on the future of land use planning in the Estes Valley. Opportunities to provide input include a public meeting Monday, July 29, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. The meeting begins with a presentation on the current land use planning agreement between the Town and County and options for the future. Following the presentation will be facilitated participant discussions. Participants will be asked to share their visions for land use planning in the valley, what issues are most important and should be accomplished long-term, and if the Town's comprehensive plan should include land uses outside town limits. The presentation portion of the meeting will be available at www.estes.org/videos. To provide feedback electronically, please review the meeting materials at www.larimer.org/planning/estes-valley-iga and follow the link to a feedback survey, open through Aug. 12, 2019.
Land use planning and related development approval processes in the Estes Valley have been managed with a joint model since 2000, when a shared comprehensive plan and development code were developed to help consistently address growth-related issues within Town limits and in the unincorporated Estes Valley. With the intergovernmental agreement for land use planning between the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County set to expire in February of 2020, the public engagement process will help the elected officials determine the structure moving forward. The Town Board and County Commissioners will discuss the information provided by the public at a meeting, expected to take place in early fall.
For more information, please contact the Town of Estes Park Community Development Department at 970-577-3721 or Larimer County Community Development at 970-498-7683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.