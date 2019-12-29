Mountain Top Van Donation

Recently, Crossroads Ministry has generously gifted a van to Mountain Top Preschool and Child Care to use for transportation. Brian Schaffer, Crossroads Executive Director, was looking for an organization that would greatly benefit from the use of a van and thought of Christy DeLorme, Director of Mountaintop Child Care and Preschool.
"We are so very grateful for this generous donation! This will allow us to broaden our children's horizons with the addition of field trip opportunities as well as other transportation options in the future,” said Christy. Mountain Top Preschool has open spaces for children ages 2.5 – 5 years, and openings in the After-School Program for school age children. For more information, contact Christy DeLorme at mountaintopestes@gmail.com or call 970-586-6489.
