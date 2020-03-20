On behalf of the Town of Estes Park, today Mayor Jirsa sent a letter to the Secretary of the Interior requesting the immediate closure of Rocky Mountain National Park to help reduce visitation to our area, supporting public health recommendations and helping to focus local resources on the immediate needs of our community. View the letter at www.estes.org/covid-19 or https://drive.google.com/open?id=19adbAyF2g5BmDBJ7ffiKvX7cvw2CN0yY

Download PDF Todd Jirsa Letter

