Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Mostly sunny early followed by increasing clouds and a few snow showers later in the day. High 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.