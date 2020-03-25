On March 25, 2020, the Larimer County Public Health Director issued a Larimer County Public Health Order to Stay-At-Home effective March 26, 2020 through April 17, 2020.
Larimer County Officials estimate that transmission has already been reduced based on previous measures taken in Larimer County and Colorado, such as closing restaurants and bars for dine-in service, halting personal services in hair salons and spas, and bans on gatherings of ten or more individuals. However, if no further measures are taken, Larimer County officials believe it could take months to slow the spread of transmission in the community.
With the addition of this Stay-at-Home order, which directs the community to only leave the house for food and essential services, officials believe they could achieve a substantial decrease in transmission. A Stay-at-Home order now can help dramatically decrease the length of restrictions in our community.
“We are certain that the sooner we take these dramatic measures, the sooner we will be able to resume normal activity. But we need all residents of Larimer County to come together and do this for the sake of their friends, family and the community as a whole,” said Gonzales. “Your actions at this moment will save lives and reduce the economic impact of this crisis on our community.”
Larimer County has identified and defined essential activities, businesses and infrastructure. These definitions and other information about the Stay-At-Home order are available at larimer.org/health/stay-at-home-order
COVID-19 is spread like the flu. You can help slow the spread of viruses by:
• increasing distance between people to six feet to help reduce spread,
• washing hands frequently with soap and water,
• covering coughs and sneezes,
• staying home when sick, and
• avoiding close contact with anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
